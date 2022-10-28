ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan calls Sumbul Touqeer a ‘tag along’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reprimanded Sumbul Touqeer in the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’. He called her a “tag along” and that she is not visible in the show.

In a promo video doing the rounds on social media, Salman is angry with Sumbul after seeing her game in the previous weeks. He asks her to stand and go behind the sofa and then go towards the bedroom area.

“Aaj ki tareek main aap misaal bani hui ho. For somebody jo peeche padhi rehti, hai tag along karti hai, roti rehti hai, shikaayete karti rehti hai. Sumbul peeche nazar aati hai. (In today’s date you have become an example. For someone who is behind people and is a tag-along. Someone who complains and cries. Sumbul cant be seen),” Salman said.

He added: “What have you done in the house? You said such big things like ‘I am so strong’. You cant be seen in the house.”

Later the actor was joined by the cast of ‘Phone Bhoot’ on the episode. Salman was also seen dancing with Katrina on ‘Tip tip barsa paani’.

