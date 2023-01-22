ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan would like to work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Indeed reality shows can help in making a career in showbiz and it seems it holds true for ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as superstar Salman Khan has expressed his desire to work with her.

In the latest episode of the controversial show, Salman shared that Priyanka is heroine material and he may work with her in future.

Salman even made former contestant Sajid Khan praise her as the filmmaker was present on the show with Abdu Rozik.

That’s not it. Contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, too, has bagged a movie after being a part of the controversial reality show.

Nimrit has been signed for Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming sequel to the 2010 film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’.

To promote their upcoming movie ‘LSD 2’, Ekta and Dibakar Banerjee entered the Bigg Boss house. They disclosed that ‘LSD 2’, is based on a reality show similar to Bigg Boss.

‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ is a 2010 Indian Hindi-language anthology found footage drama film directed by Dibakar Banerjee and written by Banerjee and Kanu Behl. It has three separate but interlinked stories about an honour killing, an MMS scandal and sting operations.

In 2011, Sunny Leone, who was seen as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 5’, signed the dotted lines for Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Jism 2’.

