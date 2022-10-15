ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman lashes out at Shalin for disrespecting doctor in show

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is hosting the 16th edition of ‘Bigg Boss’, will be seen losing his cool on contestant Shalin Bhanot on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

A promo clip of the episode was shared on channel Colors’ Instagram, where Salman is seen blasting Shalin for misbehaving with an in-house doctor.

Other housemates were not aware of Shalin’s behaviour.

However, Salman, while slamming Shalin, said: “Shalin aap khud ko dedh samajh rahe jo. I think it is really shameful.”

The video in question suggests that when a doctor tried to help Shalin, he started questioning the doctor’s qualifications.

“You cannot treat, you are not qualified for my treatment,” he said.

The doctor then tried to calm Shalin, but he further asked the doctor: “Do you have an MBBS degree, tell me your qualifications?”

An angry Salman asked: “Aap kahaan tak padhe ho? What is your qualification? Yahaan par aap VVIP nahi ho (you are not VVIP here).”

Shalin then tried to defend himself, but Salman shut him down and said: “Shirt nikalne pe majboor mat karo (don’t force me to remove my shirt).

