‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman questions Sajid Khan about his strategy in the show

In the upcoming ‘Shanivaar Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Bollywood star Salman Khan will be seen schooling Sajid Khan and even calling him a “hypocrite” for not taking a stand.

A promo shared by Colors on Instagram, shows Salman talking to Sajid to understand the way he is being portrayed on the screen.

Salman asks Sajid: “Sajid iss ghar ke andar kar kya raha hain?(What is Sajid doing inside the house?)”

Sajid replied: “Waqt aane par dikauga.(When the time comes I will show)”

Salman then said: “Waqt na yaha par nahi milta. Aapko nikalne ka reason aap hi de rahein ho, baat samajh mein aarahi hain ya nahi. You are looking like a hypocrite, stand lete ho phir stand badal detey ho, yeh hain double standards. (You do not get time in this show. You are giving reasons to us to evict you. You first take a stand and then change your stand according to you, this is called double standards.)

