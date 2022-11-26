ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman schools Sajid, Archana after their massive clash

Superstar Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam after a major clash.

Salman will be seen schooling both of them for everything that happened in the house and reveal that both of them are wrong on their part.

In a promo shared by the channel, Salman said: “Sajid ne kaha hakale jaane wale logon ko lagta hai ki show unka baap chala raha hai, aapne Archana ko itni baar bola ki bahar jake bheekh maang ke aayi hai, yeh aap Archana ko suna rahe hai ya humko suna rahe hai?”

Salman then lashes out at Archana.

“Archana kehti hai Sajid ne chamchon ki toli kadat ki hai, Archana gandi naali ki aurat aur wagera wagera agar itna hi normal hai toh kya aapne apne bhai behno ke saath, maa baap ke saath use kiya hai?”

He then asks both the contestants to stand up and address the issue, Sajid said, ‘Since the beginning, I have been treating her like a younger sister, There is a limit to provocation also, calling us Chele, Chamcha, Rajaji and all”

Archana asks for an apology for the abuse but Sajid ignores it.

Archana says that if she cannot say all this and cannot add anything from outside then please give a list of what should she can talk about.

Archana then says that Sajid always says, “Bheekh maang ke aayi thi, yaad hai kaise gidgida rahi thi, Sir has brought me back not you, it was Bigg Boss’s decision, you don’t have any right to say that I was begging for this opportunity, you all didn’t support me when I was pleading.”

