ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman schools Sajid for playing sly prank on Abdu Rozik

NewsWire
0
0

In the upcoming ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen schooling Sajid Khan over the prank played on Abdu Rozik and confusing the Tajikstani’s feeling for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

A promo shows Salman telling Sajid, “First you make Abdu carry out such plans like the birthday message for Nimrit and then you tell him to stay away from her. So I am not able to understand this.”

For the unversed, Sajid suggested Abdu write ‘Happy Birthday Nimmi’ on his body to wish Nimrit on her birthday.

At the same time, when Abdu requested them to write ‘I love you’ on his back, “I love tatti” was written on his back.

Salman told Sajid that he too, like many others, didn’t like the joke. Sajid clarifies that it was not at Abdu’s expense at all. Salman tells Abdu next time to not tolerate such jokes.

In the latest episode, Sajid was seen telling Abdu that Nimrit is seeing someone, has a boyfriend outside and he shouldn’t have feelings for her.

The entire time, Sajid kept telling Abdu to stay away from Nimrit and told her to make him understand that she has a boyfriend. Salman will be seen talking about that as well in the upcoming episode.

20221216-115003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shahid Kapoor happy with ‘Jersey’s newfound audience on OTT

    Alia Bhatt mouths Balakrishna’s viral dialogue at ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’...

    ‘Kaali’ poster controversy: Actress Meera Chopra joins criticism

    ‘Lock Upp’: Milind Soman, Varun Sood may enter as wild card...