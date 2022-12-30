ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman slams Archana severely for her mean remarks

In the upcoming weekend episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, show’s host Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding Archana Gautam over her behaviour this week.

Archana was seen making some lewd remarks against Vikkas Manaktala and Shalin Bhanot in a fight. This did not go down well with Salman, who even threatened to throw Archana out of the show.

For the unversed, Shalin had called Archana ‘do kaudi ki aurat’ in a fight, the latter had asked him if he is saying that to his ex-wife. She also made a nasty comment against Vikkas that he couldn’t become a father. Moments before the fight, Vikkas spoke to Archana about his wife suffering a miscarriage.

In a promo shared by the channel, Salman is seen schooling Archana about how she drags housemate’s family members like mother, sister, father into her fights and makes below the belt comments.

In her defence, Archana says that people purposely provoke her.

Salman doesn’t stop here and informs her that because of her statements she has ruined her image in the outside world.

He then tells her that if he has the authority to bring her back in the show against everyone’s will, he can throw her out whenever he wants.

Salman also questions and calls out Shalin Bhanot for calling Archana Gautam ‘do kaudi ki aurat’. The star also slams him for breaking the house’s property and Shalin says that he can’t take things against someone who is extremely special to him.

