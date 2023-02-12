Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to launch ‘Naiyo Lagda Dil’ song from his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ on the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ on Sunday night.

Salman said, “The first song ‘Naiyo lagda dil’ from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will be launched on COLORS’ Bigg Boss 16.”

On the grand finale, former contestants especially all the girls including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, Gori Nagpri, and many others would hit the dance floor with the new song with Salman.

The curtains are all set to come down for ‘Bigg Boss 16’ with Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam competing for the winner’s title.

