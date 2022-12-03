ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Second week of no elimination

NewsWire
0
0

This weekend nominated housemates in reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ will not be shown the exit door as no elimination will be taking place.

This week MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer were nominated.

This would be the second week for not having any evictions. The last contestant to be shown the exit door was Gautam Singh Vig.

Meanwhile, in the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, hardcore fans of the show will be seen talking to contestants about their game plan and flawed behaviour.

20221203-133004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Bappi Lahiri, Farah Khan, Bhuvan Bam to appear...

    Arjun Kapoor: I’m owning every bit of my life without the...

    Nushrratt on back-to-back releases: I’m walking on cloud nine

    IANS Review: ‘Break Point’: Inspirational despite human frailties (IANS Rating: ***)