It seems that ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Shalin Bhanot has been bitten by the love bug as he is all set to confess his feelings for co-housemate Tina Dutta in the show in the upcoming episode.

At the start of the day, Shalin confesses his feelings for Tina to house captain Gautam Vig. Later, Gautam teases Shalin in front of Tina at the dining table, making him blush and jealous at the same time.

Amidst all this, ‘Bigg Boss’ will be making an announcement on Wednesday asking all the housemates to form two teams led by Priyanka Choudhary and Nimirit Kaur Ahluwalia.

The duo, individually, will act as directors and shoot a video featuring Abdu Rozik. The one whose video is creatively shot and gets maximum likes by the co-contestants gets a special power.

On the other hand, Archana Gautam and MC Stan lock horns, and in a fit of anger, Archana will be seen throwing a glass of water at Stan. Everyone will try to intervene between them, but the situation gets out of control in the Colours show.

