‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin Bhanot launches his clothing brand while in show

Television actor Shalin Bhnot has launched his own clothing brand called Show Sha, while he’s inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house.

From flaunting jackets and T-shirts from his brand, Shalin’s team has uploaded glimpses of the clothes that the clothing line will carry, stating:

“For all the love that all of you have been showering on Shalin, today we have a major announcement for all of you! Shalin might be inside the house entertaining you but there’s always a lot more when it comes to him….And the latest surprise for all his fans is that Shalin is all set to announce his own clothing brand, Show Sha! #ShowSha has already been worn by Shalin inside the house and these customised jackets and T-shirts just have all our hearts….It’s all about the clothes fitting your personality, not you fitting into the clothes!”

Shalin has made it to the top five of the show, which will conclude on February 12. The other four, who are competing for the trophy include Shiv Thakre, Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Priyanka Choudhary.

