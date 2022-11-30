ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin Bhanot says ‘I am not interested in you’ to Tina

NewsWire
0
0

In an episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Shalin Bhanot broke Tina Datta’s heart as he said that he is not interested in her.

Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar, who entered as wild cards, reflected on Shalin’s gameplay and this affected him.

In Tuesday’s episode, the two new entrants popularly known as the “golden guys” were discussing the show with Shiv Thakare and others.

Shalin joined and asked “Kaun kaun se daag lage hai mere daaman mein?”

To which, he said: “Bahut bhaagte ho peeche.”

This made Shalin lose his cool and he confronted Tina.

Tina and Shalin had a heated argument about their ‘rumoured relationship’.

Shalin cleared it that he has no feelings for Tina, he doesn’t even want to meet her after the show.

This stunned Tina.

She tried to speak to him, but Shalin was not ready to listen.

He said: “Main aapke pyaar mein pagal hoon, aisa bilkul nahi hai. I don’t have feelings or love for you. I am not interested in you Tina.”

20221130-144617

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trisha on completing 19 yrs in films: Beyond thankful for the...

    Jean-Luc Godard created his own path in cinema: Adoor Gopalakrishnan

    J&K Film Policy to create employment opportunities for local talent

    ‘Will remain a proud Indian till my last breath,’ says Chiyaan...