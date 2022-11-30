In an episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Shalin Bhanot broke Tina Datta’s heart as he said that he is not interested in her.

Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar, who entered as wild cards, reflected on Shalin’s gameplay and this affected him.

In Tuesday’s episode, the two new entrants popularly known as the “golden guys” were discussing the show with Shiv Thakare and others.

Shalin joined and asked “Kaun kaun se daag lage hai mere daaman mein?”

To which, he said: “Bahut bhaagte ho peeche.”

This made Shalin lose his cool and he confronted Tina.

Tina and Shalin had a heated argument about their ‘rumoured relationship’.

Shalin cleared it that he has no feelings for Tina, he doesn’t even want to meet her after the show.

This stunned Tina.

She tried to speak to him, but Shalin was not ready to listen.

He said: “Main aapke pyaar mein pagal hoon, aisa bilkul nahi hai. I don’t have feelings or love for you. I am not interested in you Tina.”

