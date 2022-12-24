ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin confident of staying on in the house till the end

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Shalin Bhanot is quite confident about staying inside the house till the end.

During a conversation with Archana Gautam, he told her that he knows who would be going next and when she replied that he will be the next one, he said: “I can write that I am here till the last day of the show.”

Later, Archana sat with her group and told about her conversation with Shalin. She said: “He knows who will be the next one to leave the show. He has the complete list.”

Meanwhile, in the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan took to task MC Stan and Shalin. and asked Shalin to feigning innocence.

Furthermore, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was crying as she held Ankit. She broke down and Ankit tried his best to calm her. As per sources, Ankit Gupta has been evicted from the show. Maybe Priyanka is upset because of that.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

