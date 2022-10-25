ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin discusses about ‘loving’ Soundarya with Gautam

After a tumultuous ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ as filmmaker Karan Johar announced that Soundarya Sharma said that Shalin Bhanot touched her “inappropriately”, housemate Gautam Vig and Shalin in the upcoming episode will be seen discussing the dentist-actress.

A promo shared by the channel Colors showed Shalin and Gautam discussing Soundarya.

The caption mentioned on Instagram: “Soundarya ko lekar Shalin ne di Gautam ko seekh. Kya isse khada hoga naya mudda ya hogi baat shaant?”

Shalin asked Gautam: “Do you love her?”

To which Gautam said: “In a process. Paheli cheez ki she took my stand regardless of everything.”

Suddenly, Shalin says: ” Agar main hota to main bolunga god bless America tu bhaar main jaa”

Gautam said that he knows his feelings and can see Soundarya’s romance for him blooming too.

Shalin then replies in Hindi: “The gravity of it for her and you are very different. Isse zyada aage badhna nai. Isme asli aur nakli dikh gaya.”

