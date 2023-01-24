ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin nominates Tina, calls her ‘fake’, ‘buri aurat’

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, the nomination task will get all heated up as Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta will once again be seen in a spat.

A promo was shared by the channel Colors on Instagram. It starts with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nominating Tina. Then comes Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who nominated Priyanka Choudhary.

Sumbul is heard saying: “Priyanka, insaan ke aansuo ko uski kamzori mat samjhna (Don’t take a person’s teras for weakness).”

To which, Priyanka replies: “Yeh filmy dialogue maarne se kuch nahi hoga (These dramatics are of no gain).”

Next comes Shalin, who nominates Tina for being fake, to which she replies that he never found her fake before.

Shalin then says: “Aap itni buri aurat hai (you are a terrible woman). I hate you Tina Datta.”

‘Bigg Boss 16’ commenced in October, with rising TRP’s the controversial reality show got a month’s extension and will have its finale on February 12.

Contestants who are still in the house currently include Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot.

