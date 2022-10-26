Looks like the bond between ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer are in shambles after the nominations for eviction took place in the show.

During the nomination task, Shalin, who is a good friend of ‘Imlie’ actress, and Soundarya Sharma decided to save Shiv Thakre instead of Sumbul.

This has created a rift between Shalin and Sumbul, going by the promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram. The caption read: “Shalin aur Sumbul ki dosti main aayi daraar. Kya phir ho paayengay yeh dost ek?”

The promo began with a recap of how Shalin wanted to save Shiv and not Sumbul. Moments, later it shows a dissapointed actress and Shalin having a conversation.

Sumbul said: “Kya aapne ek baar bhi mera naam liya ki isko save karna chaahiye.. (Did you take my name even once to save me?)”

Shalin then said: “You know I will always stand by you.”

To which, Sumbul reacted: “Dont test me again and again Shalin.”

