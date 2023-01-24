ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin tells Nimrit ‘I can’t damage a girl’s life, she has to marry outside’

NewsWire
0
0

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Shalin Bhanot was seen breaking down after he got bullied by Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary leaving him feeling lonely.

Later in the room, Nimrit comes and speaks with Shalin and tells him that she has asked Tina to behave maturely and not taunt him unnecessarily.

Shalin cries in front of Nimrit and says that Tina and Priyanka are evil.

She tells Shalin to express if he feels bad about something.

Shalin says: “They’re out to make me appear awful. I ignored it numerous times. I am not a failure. I’m pleading with her not to provoke me. I have stories to tell, and you are a girl. I can’t damage a girl’s life, she has to marry outside. She is oblivious to this.

“There are a lot of things that I could say about those 105 days. This is once again falling on my shoulders. My second life is also getting affected. What was she implying when she claimed I asked her for something dirty? What is she on about? And I planned it from the outside?”

20230124-111403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sobhraj on screen, down the decades (Ld)

    ‘Ramarao On Duty’ director locks Twitter handle to escape criticism

    Abhishek Chaubey’s perfect recipe for ‘Soup’ includes Manoj, Konkona!

    Ayushmann, Vaani-starrer ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ mints Rs 3.75 cr on Day...