‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin, Tina vote Sumbul Touqeer as the least performing contestant

Sumbul Touqeer’s good friends Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta in an upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ named the ‘Imlie’ actress as the least performing contestant in the show.

In an upcoming episode of the Colors show, ‘Bigg Boss’ announced to nominate two contestants who have performed the least. Shalin and Tina take Sumbul’s name.

Shalin is then heard telling Tina that he regrets that Sumbul’s name has been taken by the entire house. Tina is then seen advising him not to place the blame for Sumbul’s fate on himself.

Shalin was heard saying to Tina: “I am feeling very bad looking like this.

Sumbul then joins the two and says: “It does not affect, it genuinely doesn’t affect me.”

He calls Sumbul promising to support and stand by her.

If you go out, it will be the worst day of my life, he says.

Sumbul says, “Mujhe koi farak hi nahi padta” (I don’t care).

To which, Tina responds, “Ab wo tumhare isharon pe nachegi, I don’t care what people think; I want to stand with you now.”

