‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin’s ex-wife Dalljiet pens heartfelt note for him

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Shalin Bhanot’s former wife and actress Dalljiet Kaur has penned a heartfelt note for the actor after seeing a video of him tearing up after seeing a letter he got from his family in the show.

Dalljiet took to Instagram to share a video of Shalin when he’s at his emotional best on receiving the letter and wrote a heartwarming text to extend her support.

She wrote, ‘Shalin, I’ve not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart.’

Dalljiet is known for her work in ‘Kulvaddhu’, ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’ and ‘Kaala Teeka. She participated in reality shows such as ‘Nach Baliye’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

While working in ‘Kulvaddhu’, she met Shalin, whom she married in 2009. The couple was blessed with a son in 2014. In 2015, she filed for divorce over domestic violence.

