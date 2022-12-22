ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin's parents write open letter to makers after threats from MC Stan

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Shalin Bhanot’s parents have written an open letter to Bigg Boss makers over threats their son received from housemate MC Stan.

For the unversed, Stan, who is the new captain of the house, got into a war-of-words with Shalin after the rapper nominates Tina Datta for eviction.

Shalin’s parents shared the letter on Instagram, which read as follows: “Namaste and thank you for all the love you have all been showering on our son Shalin. Shalin signed up for this amazing journey, one with lots of challenges.”

“We are sure he will come out emerging as a winner of hearts and love. However, we are worried! Last night, seeing our son getting death threats on national television has been worrisome.”

“Post the episode, the threats have continued to pour in via fandoms and we wonder how is this ok? It’s a reality show but at the end of the day it’s for entertainment. Why are we bringing life and death and death threats into this all? Our family is genuinely worried and we want to know how this allowed on national television?”

They expressed their concern for their son.

“There’s nothing beyond our son’s happiness and safety that matters to us. From Shalin ke Mummy aur Papa.”

