‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shekhar Suman roasts contestants; Shalin, Priyanka have a spat

Popular actor, anchor and producer Shekhar Suman is hosting the special segment called ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ wherein he roasts the contestants.

Like he takes a class of Ankit Gupta for always being quiet and says that he earns a scratch card with 50 minutes of talk time, or raises questions over Shalin Bhanot for always giving medical reasons.

Shekhar plays a cricket board game with the contestants and he asks Shiv Thakare to put pictures on the board on the basis of questions asked by him.

He says: “Who’s the most deserving captain? Who plays the game and has no loyalty towards anyone? Who’s the fielder who tries to catch the ball that’s not even in their line of fielding? Who will be willing to get involved in match-fixing for a meager bribe? Who do you trust to hit a four on the last ball? Who deserves only to clear the ground and serve water to the cricket team? Who can throw a googly? Which contestant is in the best form while surviving on dumb luck? Which cricketer in this team is more inclined towards the role of an umpire?”

Apart from this, there is a heated argument between Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary over Gautam Singh Vig giving extra eggs to Shalin. Watch out for what happens when Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia joins the fight.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

