ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shekhar Suman roasts contestants; Vikkas, Sreejita get into verbal spat

NewsWire
0
0

Shekhar Suman is back with his segment ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekar Suman’ in ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

He roasts the contestants in his own hilarious style during the Christmas special episode. Shekhar had brought different cards for each of the housemates and he reads them out loud.

In the fun segment, he makes everyone laugh with funny messages. For instance, pointing towards Shiv Thakare he shares a message from a ‘sanskari’ girl, or fulfilling the dream of Archana Gautam to get married to a politician he says he had got a card for her from an MP of Jhumrootalayiya.

While the host and actor lightened up the mood, a verbal spat took place between Vikkas Manaktala and Sreejita De who disliked each other. Both delve into name-calling in an attempt to provoke and get a reaction. What will be happening next, and will their equation change will be shown in the coming episode of the reality show.

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik surprised everyone with his comeback, and Ankit Gupta finally bade adieu to the show leaving Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in tears. ‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

20221225-165603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aadesh Srivastava’s son Avitesh to make his debut with ‘Sirf Ek...

    We did not just restrict ourselves to metros: ‘Escaype Live’ creator...

    Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thank You’ trailer out now

    This Lata fan has her entire music collection