Close friends turning foes Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam will be seen engaging in a war of words in the kitchen in the upcoming episode of controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

When the reigning queen of the kitchen Archana Gautam is in her turf, arguments frequently break out. The two argue over how to boil rice properly.

Insisting that since there is nothing wrong with her style of cooking, Soundarya asks Archana to make her rice separately.

Getting into the fight, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary comments: “There is life outside of the kitchen.”

The upcoming episode will also have a fight between Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia over the topic of mental health. The comments made by Shalin will trigger Nimrit’s panic. In the promo she is also heard saying that if Shalin makes fun of her condition she will sue him.

