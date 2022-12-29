ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De share a kiss

In the recent episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, contestants Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De shared a kiss leaving Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare stunned.

The housemates, who were not getting along earlier, in the latest episode and they were having fun, cracking jokes and during this Soundarya and Sreejita locked lips.

They ask Abdu and Shiv to do the same, but both refused and said they would prefer getting kissed by a girl.

And in his adorable voice he is heard saying “Paagal hai kya” to Soundarya and Sreejita’s demand.

Soundarya starts flirting in a healthy way with Shiv and plants a kiss on his cheeks.

This makes Abdu jealous but eventually she kisses him as well.

Both the boys get super happy and say now they can sleep well.

