Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, and MC Stan have been selected as the three captains of the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house after Vikkas Manaktala was voted out by his fellow contestants.

Bigg Boss asked Vikkas to take decision about the third captain of the house. In the task, there is a office set up and Soundarya and Vikkas are selected as bosses.

However, Vikkas took a lot of time to decide about the third captain. This infuriated Bigg Boss and he said that so much time couldn’t be given for choosing a captain. He added that how such people can run the entire house.

Bigg Boss asked the housemates to vote for Vikkas if he is perfect as a captain, but they voted him out.

Finally, Sreejita, Soundarya and MC Stan were selected as the new captains of the house.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

20221219-190802