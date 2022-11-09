Cracks seem to develop between Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot after the nomination task takes place in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Shalin was seen supporting Tina and not Sumbul amid the task, which created a big fight between the two.

In the episode, Sumbul was heard telling Shalin that he supports Tina when it comes to choosing between the two.

To which Shalin replies that there’s nothing like that.

Sumbul reminds Shaleen that she was his friend before Tina.

To which, Shalin said: “Neither I am here for Tina nor Sumbul. I am always with my friends.”

A tearful Sumbul retaliates and says: “You just go and be with your friends. I don’t need anyone.”

