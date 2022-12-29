ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Sumbul Touqeer will be seen giving a befitting reply to co-housemate Shalin Bhanot, who is heard calling her weak.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Shalin, Tina and Sreejita are sitting in the garden area of the house.

Shalin is heard telling Sumbul that he thinks she is weak, to which she questions about who is he to decide that. Shalin then says that even Bigg Boss thinks she is weak.

This irks Sumbul, who is heard saying: “Aap koun ho ki aap logo ko bologe ki aap weak hain.”

As she walks into the living room area she says: “Kabhi kisi ko itna na rulana ki uske aakhon ka paani sookh jaaye. And Sumbul will never cry again.”

Sreejita is seen calming Shalin down as the whole incident takes place.

