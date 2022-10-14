ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Sumbul Touqeer’s father schools Shalin Bhanot on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Imlie’ star Sumbul Touqeer’s father will be seen schooling actor Shalin Bhanot in the upcoming ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Going back in time, when the show had just begun, Sumbul and Shalin developed a close bond and were seen spending ample time together in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. However, their equation raised eyebrows inside and outside the show.

Now, a promo of an upcoming episode of the show has been shared by the channel, where Sumbul’s father will be seen sharing the stage with the show’s host Salman Khan and will be seen giving some words of wisdom to his daughter.

In the clip he is heard saying in Hindi that: “Sumbul, I am scared by the fact you are so pure hearted. Dekhlo duniya kaisi hai beta.”

He then schools Shalin.

He said in Hindi: “She met you with a pure heart and intention. But what did you do? You made a joke out of her. I did not expect this from you. Sumbul, you are not seeing that you are getting used in the show.”

20221014-114003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amazon turns off Prime Video in Russia, halts product shipments to...

    Trisha’s ‘Paramapadham Vilayattu’ to release on Tamil New Year

    Priyanka Chopra goes all-white to celebrate Pride Month

    I’m so glad to be alive and witness such amazing performances:...