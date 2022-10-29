ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina claims Soundarya has bought 5 mn Instagram followers

In the latest episode of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, actress Tina Datta made a shocking revelation that co-housemate Soundarya Sharma has bought five million followers on Instagram.

Tina was seen having a conversation with Shaleen Bhanot in the bathroom area of the house right before the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ segment. In the clip, Tina was telling Shaleen, whom she fondly calls ‘Sha’, that she has made a brand name and won’t be evicted.

She told Shaleen that she won’t go before Soundarya and that she has bought five million followers on Instagram and only gets a dozen comments despite the following.

Tina also shared that she had done her research on everyone before entering the Colors show.

As of now, Soundarya has 6.1 million followers on the photo-sharing website.

20221029-135804

