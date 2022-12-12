ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina confronts Shalin after re-entry in show

NewsWire
0
0

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Tina Datta, who was evicted, has made a re-entry in the controversial reality show.

In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Shalin Bhanot was given the option to save Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta from eviction. However, he refused to give up on the prize money of Rs 25 lakh to do the same. As a result, Tina was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16.

After Tina’s ouster, Shalin was seen dancing with co-housemate Priyanka Choudhary. He was later seen talking to contestant Sreejita De that he never liked Tina.

He said: “I never liked Tina, it was only because of the chicken that I liked her. I was only worried about my food and she used to do it so that is the only thing I am missing right now, because who will make chicken for me now? I won’t even talk to that girl after I go out of the house because there I would have my restaurant for it,” he was heard saying.

Moments later, Tina re-entered the house and slammed Shalin.

She said, “I am back! You were dancing when I took the exit from the house. Agar tum apne dost ke nahi ho sakte toh kisi ke nahi ho sakte. I can’t believe you, Shalin Bhanot.”

20221212-112204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akshay unveils trailer of espionage drama ‘Bell Bottom’, says release a...

    Radhika Madan starts her fifth film of the year with Akshay...

    Cher offers home to Ukrainian refugees

    Jubin Nautiyal injured in accident, rushed to hospital