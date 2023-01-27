Contestant and television actress Tina Datta, who gained recognition with the serial ‘Uttaran’, has been shown the exit door from the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

A tweet from The Khabri read: “Exclusive and Confirmed Yes #TinaDatta Is eliminated from the house. Elimination Took place few minutes back.”

Tina was nominated alongside names such as Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare.

Tina was making headlines in the show with her on and off relationship with Shalin. However, post New Years’ celebration in the show, the two were seen having differences. Shalin and Tina were also at loggerheads since the last two weeks.

After Tina’s eviction, contestants left in the house include, Shalin, Archana Gautam, Priyanka, Shiv, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan.

