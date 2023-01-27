ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta eliminated from the show

NewsWire
0
0

Contestant and television actress Tina Datta, who gained recognition with the serial ‘Uttaran’, has been shown the exit door from the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

A tweet from The Khabri read: “Exclusive and Confirmed Yes #TinaDatta Is eliminated from the house. Elimination Took place few minutes back.”

Tina was nominated alongside names such as Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare.

Tina was making headlines in the show with her on and off relationship with Shalin. However, post New Years’ celebration in the show, the two were seen having differences. Shalin and Tina were also at loggerheads since the last two weeks.

After Tina’s eviction, contestants left in the house include, Shalin, Archana Gautam, Priyanka, Shiv, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan.

20230127-121401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First look of Alia Bhatt’s character from ‘Brahmastra’ out

    YouTuber Armaan Malik gets trolled for his pic with two pregnant...

    Sumeet Vyas felt like acting in a play during ‘1962: The...

    Nia Sharma turns white angel in new photo-op