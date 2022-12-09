ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta shown the exit door

Actress Tina Datta, who is known for shows such as ‘Uttaran’, has been shown the exit door on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

According to sources, Tina, who was nominated alongside names such as MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer, was eliminated this week.

This comes after Sreejita De, who was evicted in the first week of the show, re-entered the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house on Thursday night’s episode. A major showdown post her entry took place between Soundarya and Tina over tofu, where the latter cried inconsolably and was begging to go back home.

However, there is speculation that Tina will be taken to the secret room.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, MC Stan, who was nominated this weekend, seems to have walked out of the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house voluntarily as suggested in the new promo for the upcoming episode.

