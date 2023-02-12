ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta skips going in ‘house’, will join ex-housemates on stage

Former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Tina Datta was nowhere to be seen when other former contestants visited the ‘house’ one final time on Sunday.

Former housemates such as Gori Nagori, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Manya Singh, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Toqeer, Gautam Singh Vig and Ankit Gupta were seen visiting the house on the grand finale day.

They were seen enjoying a segment by stand up stars Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek, while Tina was nowhere to be seen.

However, she might join later as she posted a picture on Instagram, looking glamorous in a black dress.

She captioned it: “Finale”.

It’s not clear as to why Tina missed the first half of the finale. Tina made headlines in the show courtesy her “on and off” relationship with finalist Shalin Bhanot in the show. However, things went south for both after the New Year’s episode, where housemates and many others called their relationship “fake” and “for the cameras”.

