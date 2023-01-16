ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina, Sumbul lock horns during nominations task

NewsWire
0
0

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta will once again be seen at loggerheads amid a nomination task.

In a new promo, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta get into an ugly spat as the ‘Imlie’ actress nominates Tina.

She says that she is more involved in Shalin Bhanot than the game, which leads to a fight between the two of them.

Tina retaliates by saying that Sumbul is the one who has been receiving wake-up calls since day one.

Sumbul is heard replying: “Jinki aankhein garoor mein unchi rehti hai woh neeche gir jaate hain, aisa nahin karte hain.”

Soundarya Sharma too fights with Tina. As Soundarya gets nominated, she calls Tina insecure.

“You are a very insecure woman and ittni insecurity sahi baat nahi hai.”

Tina says: “Me? Insecure of you?”

Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and others also nominate Tina.

20230116-103603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gireesh Sahdev to don cop’s hat in the crime drama ‘Crime...

    Divya Dutta bags Best Actor award for ‘Sheer Qorma’ at DFWSAFF

    Sohum Shah keen to see how audience reacts to his character...

    Bollywood BO report: First batch of films fight to survive