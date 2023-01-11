ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina tells her mom to remain calm in front of Shalin’s mother

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, amid the family week, contestant Tina Datta will be seen asking her mother to remain calm as soon as her co-contestant Shalin Bhanot’s mother enters the house.

A promo was shared by the channel Colors on Instagram. It shows Shalin’s mother entering the house and giving a kiss on her son’s forehead.

Tina can be seen sitting with her mother in the garden area, and saying, “Mom, kuch chahiye nahi ki tamasha ho… Her mother replies, “Main teri maa hu, tu meri beti hai, tu meri maa nahi hai (I am your mother… You are my daughter, not my mother).”

Then, Shalin’s mother meets Tina and says: “Tumhaari aankhen itna bolti hai, koshish karna kuch galat na bole (Your eyes speak a lot. Try that something wrong is not said).”

The promo was captioned: “Shalin aur Tina ke mom ke aane se, kya badlenge inke dynamics (will the entry of Shalin and Tina’s moms into the show change their dynamics in house)?”

20230111-123006

