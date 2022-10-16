ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Viewer calls out Nimrit for forming groups in the house

The latest season of the controversial reality television show ‘Bigg Boss is turning out to be a baller as its ratings continue to soar.

The house has 16 contestants from different backgrounds and given the lack of social life outside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, these contestants form their own gangs inside the house, some out of genuine liking, others for the sake of survival.

Television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is known for her work in the Colors show ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’, has often been blamed by many housemates for forming a group in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, which the actress disagreed many times.

A new promotional video, shared by Colours on Instagram, shows Nimrit being called out by a viewer for forming groups.

In the video, viewers can see the Big Bulletin in the show’s Shekhar Suman segment. The clip shows a viewer talking to Nimrit and blaming her for forming a group while performing tasks.

Shekhar then goes on to probe Nimrit over the truth of the claim.

Nimrit denies the claim and mentions that she is being blamed unnecessarily. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary jumps in to agree with the viewer, saying that Nimrit is part of the group. While the other members of the alleged group disagree, some other housemates agree to the same.

