ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Wildcard Vikkas Manaktala calls Tina ‘fake’, Sumbul ‘boring’

NewsWire
0
0

In the latest episode of “Bigg Boss 16”, superstar Salman Khan introduced a news wildcard Vikkas Manaktala, who was given a task to give names of fake, “dhokebaaz”, “bhondu” and “boring” contestants in the show.

During the task, Vikkas gave the tag “fake” to Tina Datta. He further called Archana Gautam “dhokebaaz”. He also gave the tag of “bhondu” to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare. Vikkas also called Sumbul a “boring” contestant.

In the episode, Salman also spoke to Tina about breaking the rule in the house about taking names of people from the outer world.

He schooled her for constantly mentioning her close friends who are not a part of “Bigg Boss 16”. The superstar mentioned how Tina used her best friend’s name to threaten Archana Gautam on the reality show.

Tina broke into tears and apologised to the actor. She further mentioned that she was feeling lonely in the house. However, Salman explained to her that this game needs to be played alone.

20221210-164002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saqib Saleem start shooting for ‘Crackdown’ Season 2

    Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Dasvi’ receives high praise from Amitabh; best wishes from...

    Kerala actress abduction case: Film director’s statement to be recorded

    Fans upset as Kajal Aggarwal absent in ‘Acharya’ trailer