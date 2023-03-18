ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss 16’ winner MC Stan’s gig at Indore stopped over his songs

‘Bigg Boss 16’ winner and rapper MC Stan’s performance in Indore was stopped amid protests over his songs by the members of a political group.

The incident took place on Friday night at Indore.

The performance was a part of the rapper’s MC Stan Basti Ka Hasti India tour, where he will be performing across 10 cities, including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

A video is doing the rounds on social media, where some men with orange scarves over their neck took to the stage and said they will not let the rapper pollute the minds of listeners with his songs ‘filled with abuse’. Slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ could be heard in the background.

They even asked about the hotel, the rapper was staying in and told the concert-goers to come to the hotel if they wanted to see the rapper getting beaten with shoes and also said they would break the set up.

According to media reports, Stan’s next performance will be in Nagpur on Saturday. Some reports suggested cancellation of his show in Nagpur following the incident in Indore.

After Nagpur, Stan will be performing in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Delhi.

