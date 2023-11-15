‘Bigg Boss 17’: Anurag accuses Salman Khan for making fun of his ‘BroSena’

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Anurag Dobhal was seen making claims that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan mocked the Youtuber’s fanbase ‘BroSena’.

It all happened after Anurag got into a huge fight with Arun Mahashetty and Abhishek Kumar. After which, he was called into the confession room. He said he is having difficulty surviving in the show and wants to make a “voluntary exit”.

“I’m feeling very disturbed. I don’t know why,”he said, to which, the voice of Bigg Boss questioned: “Do you really need a psychiatrist, or just because Vicky Bhaiya has told you that’s why you’re asking? I’m asking you because your mental health is our priority, and the moment a psychiatrist feels that you need it, we will send one to you.”

Anurag, who is called Babu bhaiya in the show, said that he is feeling frustrated.

He went on to say that that he was unhappy with the show’s hostSalman Khan speaking about his Youtube community and BroSena.

“Give feedback on Anurag Dobhal. Mein jo bhi hu apne mehnat ke vajah se hu, BroSena ke wajah se nahi hoon,” Dobhal replied, when asked about who got him to this height by Bigg Boss.

The voice of Bigg Boss was then heard saying that Salman’s feedback during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes is not the show’s but the audience’s.However, Anurag kept saying that his BroSena has been mentioned every week makes him unhappy.

