The latest edition of ‘Bigg Boss’ is getting more interesting as the contestants have a lot to offer than just fights. The house now seems like an out-and-out masala entertainer as it has a dollop of love, drama, gossip and lots of action.

This season, however, a one-of-a-kind love story takes over the house as chemistry brews between the cutest contestant Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Tonight’s episode captures how smitten Abdu seems when he shares company with Nimrit.

Meanwhile, the feud between Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and the current captain of the house Shiv Thakare worsens. Planning and plotting games are in full swing in the house.

In her conversation with Ankit Gupta, Priyanka shares that she has understood Shiv’s entire game and that he is a mastermind who is playing smart in the house. Priyanka adds that she will beat him at his game soon.

Agreeing with Priyanka, Ankit says that he is surprised to see captain Shiv Thakare being friends with Shalin Bhanot after having been at loggerheads earlier.

Amid all the drama and chaos, Bigg Boss announces a light-hearted and fun segment.

‘Bigg Boss’ commands all the contestants to spill gossip about one of them in the confession room. Making most of the opportunity, the housemates flex their tattle muscles.

‘Bigg Boss’ discovers Manya Singh resents Soundarya Sharma, who teams up with the contestant in power and she has no feelings for anyone.

After the entertaining gossip session, a series of confrontations erupt among the housemates in the Colours show.

