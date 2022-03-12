ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘Bigg Boss Non-Stop’: Sree Rapaka likely to get eliminated

By NewsWire
0
0

Slowly getting a grip over the TRPs, ‘Bigg Boss Telugu Non-stop’, the OTT version of the reality show is turning out to be interesting. As the weekend is here, speculation about the weekend eliminations is rife.

It is reported that Mithraw Sharma and Sree Rapaka are in the danger zone, while the other nominated contestants seem to have gained a good number of votes. As per the ongoing buzz and social media voting patterns, Sree Rapaka will likely get eliminated from the show in the weekend’s elimination process.

If the news turns out to be true, Sree Rapaka will be the second contestant who will be out of the ‘Bigg Boss Non-Stop’ show, while Mumaith Khan was the first one to be eliminated.

Hosted by Nagarjuna, ‘Bigg Boss Non-Stop’ has slowly picked up pace, while the initial days were almost dingy.

Tejaswni Madivada, Ashu Reddy, Ariyana, Akhil Sarthak, Mahesh Vitta, and a few others are currently being identified as the strongest contestants, while the others are slowly picking up to show their talent on the show.

20220312-114402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.