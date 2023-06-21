ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Falaq Naaz gets chosen as the first captain

NewsWire
0
0

Television actress and Sheezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naaz has become the first captain of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house.

In the latest episode of the controversial reality show, the captaincy task took place. The selection of the captain was given to “captain makers” Abhishek Malhan and Cyrus Broacha.

Abhishek took Akanksha Puri’s name, while Cyrus vouched for Falaq as the candidate for captaincy. There were heated discussions among the housemates over this.

Falaq won and was feted with the title of the very first captain of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house.

On the other hand, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev are nominated for eviction.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on Jio Cinema.

20230621-133206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Suriya shares video tribute in memory of late actor Vivek (Ld)

    When Pandit Birju Maharaj taught Kathak to Madhuri, Deepika

    Aparshakti Khurana dreamt of becoming defence personnel

    Ashutosh Rana talks about his character in ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’