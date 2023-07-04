After ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant Jad Hadid found himself at the centre of controversy and drama in the show, he offered a heartfelt apology.

In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, host Salman Khan expressed his anger and reprimanded Jad for his inappropriate behavior towards his fellow housemate Bebika Dhurve.

Realising the gravity of his actions, Jad was seen cycling and working out in the garden area, where he took a moment to reflect and offered a heartfelt apology. Jad pleaded for forgiveness from the audience for his actions and indecent gestures towards Bebika.

He humbly bowed down, vowing never to repeat such behaviour and promising to play the game with renewed enthusiasm. Moreover, Jad expressed his gratitude towards Salman for being a guiding light throughout his electrifying and life-changing journey in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Jad said: “A lot of things happen in a spur, and sometimes you don’t realise what is right and what is wrong. You need someone to tell you and get the third person prospective and I think Salman gave me that point of view. I have now understood what went wrong and will change now on. Please accept my apology my beautiful janta. You will see a new version of mine now on!”

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

