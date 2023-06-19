ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani try to resolve their issues

NewsWire
0
0

Long-lost friends Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani, come face to face and have a heartfelt conversation in the upcoming episode ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.

Palak and Jiya confront each other where the latter expressed her inner conflict: “I felt torn between the two of you (Palak and Avinash Sachdev). You unfollowed me first, and that’s when our friendship ended.”

Palak, interrupted Jiya, and said: “You never let me talk, Palak, and you always dominate the conversation. That’s why I decided to let go of everything and walked away from our friendship.”

Palak added: “It seems so effortless for you to walk out of people’s lives without any confrontation.”

The past hurt from the broken friendship resurface when they both agree that friendship breakups are the worst kind of breakups and they never really mend completely.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on JioCinema.

20230619-155203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A.R. Rahman, Devi Sri Prasad, Shreya Ghoshal pay tributes to Bappi...

    Ekavali Khanna: There’s no room for ill practices that are forcefully...

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Simba Nagpal to re-enter ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as...

    Ratna Pathak Shah was on her way to becoming a tragic...