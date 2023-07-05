‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant Jiya Shankar, who has become the new captain in the show , was seen locking horns with co-housemate Manisha Rani over a bed.

After a while, Jiya sent the latter to the house jail. After the captaincy task, the house was left divided as not many were happy with Jiya winning captaincy task.

When Jiya became captain, she chose to nominate Pooja Bhatt for elimination and saved herself. Pooja accepted her fate. After that, Jiya is seen telling Manisha that she has to sleep on her assigned bed, which leads to a fight.

She told Manisha to get her things from the living room and return to the room assigned to her.

Manisha initially respectfully said that the AC in the room hindered her from falling asleep. Manisha told her that she cannot fall asleep under the AC as it is too cold for her. To this, Jiya said that Bigg Boss did not allow contestants to sleep anywhere they like.

Other housemates such as Bebika Dhurve got into the discussion and agreed with Manisha saying that AC truly affects her health and that Jiya should understand.

Manisha then is seen telling Jiya to prove herself as a good captain by doing other things. But amidst all of this, a heated argument over the bed takes place and Jiya punishes Manisha by sending her to jail.

