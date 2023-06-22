ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Nawazuddin’s ex wife Aaliya says ‘divorce nahi hota to yaha nahi ati’

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya, who is a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, shared that if she had not taken divorce, she would not have come for the OTT show, hosted by Salman Khan.

In the recent episode, Aaliya was heard talking about her children to her fellow housemate.

She said: “My young son is like me. He keeps everything inside him. Even if he is missing me, he will not tell anyone. I am also like that. I do not share with anyone. He falls sick thinking about the problems too and gets unwell.”

In an emotional state, Aaliya said: “If I hadn’t taken a divorce, I wouldn’t have come here. But it is very important in life to finish the job.”

Previously in the show, Aaliya was seen talking about how she fell in love with Nawazuddin.

Aaliya had said that she knew Nawazuddin’s brother, who was then his assistant. She was staying somewhere as a paying guest and that was when the actor’s brother asked her to stay with them till she found a new place.

“I saw his photos first and I liked his eyes. His eyes are very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey,” she said.

