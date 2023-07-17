INDIA

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says she and her father Mahesh Bhatt are dropouts

NewsWire
0
0

In the upcoming episode of controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt will be seen making some thought provoking statements on education. 

In a candid conversation inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Pooja made a thought-provoking remark that challenged the common perception of the relationship between degree and education.

She emphasized that a degree does not necessarily define one’s education or capabilities.

“My father and I are dropouts, but it goes to show that degree and education are not really related,” she said.

She further attributed her strong command of English to her schooling in a Parsi institution.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on JioCinema. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.

2023071740616

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    On the mat, Jayarajan now praises CM Vijayan & joins yatra

    Shah, Mamata holds meeting on sidelines of Eastern Zonal Council meet

    Consolidation the need of the hour

    Iran to soon start power exchange with Russia: Energy Minister