‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt wants freedom in love, Jia and Hadid get flirty

NewsWire
0
0

It’s just been a day since contestants entered ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ show and love is already in the air. Contestant Pooja Bhatt spoke about what she wants in love while Jia Shankar and Jad Hadid are seen getting flirty.

Jia and Hadid are engaging in playful flirting, and this chemistry might soon give rise to a budding new love as Jia tells Hadid that she likes him.

Expressing her views on love, Pooja feels love is all about making independent decisions without the need for validation from a companion. Her mantra is simple – to follow the heart and pursue what she loves. If a partner opposes, then “bhaad me gaya love.”

In just 24 hours, the first contestant was eliminated from the reality show.

Social media sensation Puneet Superstar was shown the exit door from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ within just 24 hours of his entry in the show.

Puneet Sharma, popularly known as Puneet Superstar, has been unanimously evicted by the other contestants, leaving everyone shocked. The decision to evict Puneet was made by the housemates in response to his actions inside the house.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 hosted by Salman Khan is airing on JioCinema.

