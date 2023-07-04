INDIA

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Uorfi Javed criticises Manisha Rani for ‘forcibly kissing’ Abdu Rozik

Social media sensation and actress Uorfi Javed has slammed ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant Manisha Rani for “forcibly kissing” houseguest Abdu Rozik.

Abdu had to shoot a reel on his songs, ‘Chalak Bro’ and ‘Chota Bhaijaan’, with four contestants of his choice from the reality show. Abdu chose to shoot the reel with Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev.

After this footage went viral on social media, Manisha was slammed for inappropriate behaviour.

Uorfi too took to Instagram, where she criticised Manisha. Uorfi wrote: “This was so uncomfortable to watch. Why was she forcibly kissing him? He’s not a kid. Boundaries people.”

Abdu looked upset post the incident. He said: “Bigg Boss I am done. She killed me. Why did I not choose someone else instead of her? This was one big mistake of my life. She is crazy.”

