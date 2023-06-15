The makers of the reality streaming show ‘Big Boss OTT’, which is returning with its second season, have unveiled the house, its decor and the themes.

While the first season of the reality show was hosted by Karan Johar, the second season will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The house has been designed by art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Garud Kumar, the theme of the ‘strange house’ takes centre stage due to its captivating design.

Omung Kumar, who is known both as a renowned director for films such as ‘Mary Kom’ and ‘Sarbjit’, has also worked as a longtime art director in various movies such as ‘Black’, ‘Saawariya’ and ‘Waqt: The Race Against Time’.

Featuring recycled elements, plastic bottles have found an all new purpose as they seamlessly blend with the other decorative elements like lamps and chandeliers. This creative decor features artistic sustainability and spirit of innovation. This is further showcased by the design of the entrance and the bedroom to its grand dining area.

Innovation is further shown in the kitchen as it incorporates egg cartons on the walls, adding a touch of quirkiness to its unique shape, design and texture. Kitchen utensils such as spoons, spatulas, and laddles are transformed into captivating art pieces, while the dining area creatively utilises springs and clip hangers, giving a colourful twist to the space.

The bedroom embraces the theme of psychedelia, creating a vibe that is both trippy and fun. The eccentric art style and creative design shows that beauty can emerge even from the most unexpected places. This eccentricity of ‘The Strange House’ is further amplified by the design of its bathroom which takes on a unique and weird twist with toilet seats creatively placed on walls, complemented by mirrors, while loofas, brushes, and even repurposed garbage bins ingeniously transform into eccentric lighting fixtures.

Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT will feature multiple lounge zones, including a lively black love area where housemates can creatively arrange pillows adorned with letters on the walls, allowing them to form words and express their thoughts. Additionally, the garden area boasts not only a refreshing pool and a fully equipped gym, but also a distinctive jail setup, adding an intriguing element to the overall experience.

Commenting on the creativity behind the design of the house and its unique decor, designer Omung Kumar said: “The ‘strange house’ of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2 is designed with the vision of creating something youthful and relevant in today’s times. We took an unconventional approach to discover art in everyday things, proving that even the most unexpected items can become extraordinary works of art.”

“This house is nothing less than an art museum of recycled materials, where discarded items are given a new life and transformed into visually stunning pieces,” he added.

